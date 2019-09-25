e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019

White House to release whistleblower complaint to Congress: Official

US House of Representatives’ committees are investigating reports Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president in a July call to launch a probe of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

world Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
US House of Representatives’ committees are investigating reports of DonaldTrump’s phone call with Joe Biden.
US House of Representatives’ committees are investigating reports of DonaldTrump’s phone call with Joe Biden.(AP Photo)
         

The White House is preparing to release a whistleblower complaint reportedly concerning a phone call President Donald Trump had with his Ukrainian counterpart, an administration official said on Tuesday.

The White House will also most likely allow the whistleblower, a member of the US intelligence community, to meet with congressional investigators, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US House of Representatives’ committees are investigating reports Trump pressured Ukraine’s president in a July call to launch a probe of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 10:05 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiDonald TrumpImran KhanDonald TrumpJammu and KashmirAmitabh BachchanWhatsApp UpdateDeepika PadukoneRishabh PantRanveer SinghOnePlus 7TSharad Pawar
Top News
latest news
India News
World News
don't miss