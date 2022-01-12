Home / World News / WHO body says COVID vaccines ‘may need to be updated’ for Omicron
world news

WHO body says COVID vaccines ‘may need to be updated’ for Omicron

  • The statement comes after several real-world studies found the variant, highly resistant to antibodies from a past infection as well as those elicited by vaccination, reduced the efficacy of most used doses to under 40%.
Serum Institute of India sought approval for Covishield as a booster dose from India’s drugs regulator citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and a demand for a booster shot due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. (Representative use)
Serum Institute of India sought approval for Covishield as a booster dose from India’s drugs regulator citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and a demand for a booster shot due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. (Representative use)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A technical advisory group established by the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure they are effective against new variants like Omicron.

The statement comes after several real-world studies found the variant, highly resistant to antibodies from a past infection as well as those elicited by vaccination, reduced the efficacy of most used doses to under 40%.

“The composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs, including Omicron and future variants,” the body of independent experts said in a statement.

The WHO set 50% efficacy as the minimum bar for coronavirus vaccines, which each of them met when tested against the variant that first spread in 2020, but has since been reduced by the Sars-CoV-2’s evolution.

The WHO panel, called TAG-CO-VAC, asked vaccine makers to generate and provide data on the performance of Omicron-specific vaccines for now.

Several companies, including Moderna and Pfizer, are testing Omicron-specific vaccines, while some others have begun testing pan-coronavirus vaccines in clinical trials. Pan-coronavirus vaccines are difficult to design.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus omicron all about omicron + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out