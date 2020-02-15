e-paper
WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

Tedros told the Munich Security Conference in Germany he was encouraged by actions China had taken to slow the spread of virus but was still concerned about the increasing number of cases.

world Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Munich
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China(REUTERS)
         

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday.

Tedros told the Munich Security Conference in Germany he was encouraged by actions China had taken to slow the spread of virus but was still concerned about the increasing number of cases.

French officials said on Saturday an elderly Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus had died in France, becoming the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China from an epidemic that has rattled the world.

