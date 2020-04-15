WHO focused on saving lives, says chief after US funding freeze
Donald Trump has announced that US will freeze funds. The US president believes that the world body mismanaged the pandemic.world Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:17 IST
The World Health Organization is purely focused on saving lives and halting the coronavirus pandemic, its chief said Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced he was freezing funding for the WHO.
There is no time to waste. @WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/08xlv7HLC4— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 15, 2020
“There is no time to waste. WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter following Trump’s decision.