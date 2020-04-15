e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO focused on saving lives, says chief after US funding freeze

WHO focused on saving lives, says chief after US funding freeze

Donald Trump has announced that US will freeze funds. The US president believes that the world body mismanaged the pandemic.

world Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:17 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Geneva
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva.
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva.(REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organization is purely focused on saving lives and halting the coronavirus pandemic, its chief said Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced he was freezing funding for the WHO.

 

“There is no time to waste. WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter following Trump’s decision.

tags
top news
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news