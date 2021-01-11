WHO health expert says expectation 'low' on conclusion from agency's China visit
Expectations should be "very low" that a World Health Organization team of experts tasked with investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic will reach a conclusion from their trip to China this month, a health expert affiliated with the WHO said.
"I would be inclined to set the expectations of a conclusion very low for this visit," Dr. Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network coordinated by the WHO, said in an interview on Monday at the Reuters Next conference.
A team of international experts from the WHO will arrive in China on Jan. 14, Chinese authorities said on Monday. The National Health Commission, which announced the arrival date, delayed from its early January schedule, did not detail the team's itinerary, however.
China has been accused by some of a cover-up that delayed its initial response, allowing the virus to spread since it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan late in 2019.
The United States has called for a "transparent" WHO-led investigation and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.
"I think it's an important meeting but it shouldn't be overrated in terms of an outcome this time," said Fisher, who took part in a WHO mission to Wuhan last year.
The experts will meet their Chinese counterparts and exchange notes on what data they have and what studies they will further have to do, said Fisher, who is also a professor of medicine at the National University of Singapore.
Though he doesn't expect all the answers from this trip, Fisher believes the chances of finding the origin of the pandemic are much better than they were year ago, because experts now know a lot more about what data they will need to collect based on information they already have: for example, antibody studies from residual serums in other countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi visits Myanmar, promises vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PayPal blocks website that helped raise funds for Capitol protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge sets May sentencing for Michael Avenatti in Nike case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How a British Covid-19 vaccine went from pole position to troubled start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speedy distribution of vaccine a major challenge for global govts: WHO experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 latest updates: India vaccination drive from Jan 16, UK at worst point
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats file motion to impeach Trump, to give Pence time to act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the Insurrection Act of 1807 that officials feared Trump could invoke?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palestinians approve Russian Covid-19 vaccine for use in self-rule areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox