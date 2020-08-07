e-paper
WHO hopes US leadership will reconsider its departure

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused WHO of botching its response to the coronavirus and said it colluded with China in the pandemic’s early stages to cover up the extent of the outbreak.

world Updated: Aug 07, 2020 06:57 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
London
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the Covid-19 outbreak. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The head of the World Health Organization hopes the United States leadership will reconsider its departure from the UN health agency.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the US was well recognized both for its generosity and support of global health projects in the past.

“You cannot defeat this virus in a divided world,” Tedros said of a country that contributes more than $450 million to the agency every year.

“When I was a minister in Ethiopia, when HIV/AIDS was ravaging the whole continent of Africa...it’s the U.S. generosity and leadership that gave hope to individuals, gave hope to families and gave hope to nations,” Tedros said.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused WHO of botching its response to the coronavirus and said it colluded with China in the pandemic’s early stages to cover up the extent of the outbreak.

WHO had denied that and recently start a probe into the global response to the pandemic.

