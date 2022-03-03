Home / World News / Who is Fedorov, Ukraine's youngest minister, devising digital strike on Russia?
Who is Fedorov, Ukraine's youngest minister, devising digital strike on Russia?

Mykhailo Fedorov is calling out big tech companies and tagging Elon Musk, Tim Cook and his aggression on social media is having an impact.
Mykhailo Fedorov is a 31-year-old businessman who had managed Zelensky's digital campaign in 2019.&nbsp;
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

If Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is the face of Ukraine's conflict with Russia, then Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov is the behind-the-scene force why big tech companies are now penalising Russia. The youngest Cabinet minister, by calling out the tech companies on Twitter, has "turned a staid government Twitter account into a cannon to shame the world's biggest tech companies, Washington Post reported.

Mykhailo Fedorov is tagging Elon Musk, Tim Cook and his aggression on social media is having an impact. His Twitter feed is full of appeals to all big tech companies and at the same time, he is also tweeting for fund collection for Ukraine.

After Fedorov's tweet to Elon Musk elicited a response and Elon Musk provided Ukraine with Starlink stations, Fedorov is throwing non-stop missives to ensure more and more sanctions on Russia.

Fedorov appeal to Elon Musk

 

To Google

To Netflix

To Facebook 

To YouTube

To Apple

 

While those companies have not severed ties completely, all have announced actions ranging from restrictions on the spread of Russian state-owned media to resisting Kremlin requirements.

Who is Fedorov?

A 31-year-old businessman, Fedorov is the youngest minister of Ukraine. According to reports, Fedorov had managed Zelensky's digital campaign in Ukraine and it was so successful that Zelensky became the president. Fedorov as a minister of Ukraine's digital transformation has travelled around the world and met officials of the top tech companies.

Where is Fedorov?

According to reports, Fedorov and his team responsible for running this global campaign against Russia are in an undisclosed location away from the attacks in Kyiv.

Fedorov’s Twitter account has surged to over 186,000 followers from 98 followers a year ago, Washington Post reported.

