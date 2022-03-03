Who is Fedorov, Ukraine's youngest minister, devising digital strike on Russia?

If Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is the face of Ukraine's conflict with Russia, then Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov is the behind-the-scene force why big tech companies are now penalising Russia. The youngest Cabinet minister, by calling out the tech companies on Twitter, has "turned a staid government Twitter account into a cannon to shame the world's biggest tech companies, Washington Post reported.

Mykhailo Fedorov is tagging Elon Musk, Tim Cook and his aggression on social media is having an impact. His Twitter feed is full of appeals to all big tech companies and at the same time, he is also tweeting for fund collection for Ukraine.

After Fedorov's tweet to Elon Musk elicited a response and Elon Musk provided Ukraine with Starlink stations, Fedorov is throwing non-stop missives to ensure more and more sanctions on Russia.

Fedorov appeal to Elon Musk

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

To Google

I’ve addressed the @Google to stop supplying Google services and products to Russian Federation. Including blocking access to Google market and Google Pay. We are sure this will motivate proactive youth to stop this war! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

To Netflix

We’ve also asked @Netflix for the support. We appealed to them to block the Russian Federation’s access to Netflix and shut off Russian content. We believe you do care. Let’s stop this disgraceful bloody war! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

To Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, while you create Metaverse — Russia ruins real life in Ukraine! We ask you to ban access to @facebookapp and @instagram from Russia — as long as tanks and missiles attack our kindergartens and hospitals! @Meta. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 27, 2022

To YouTube

Meta is stepping up to shut down Russian lies. When will @YouTube? We are calling on @Google to deplatform Russian state media in the strongest possible terms. @susanwojcicki @sundarpichai — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022

To Apple

No more @Apple product sales in Russia!



Now @tim_cook let's finish the job and block @AppStore access in Russia. They kill our children, now kill their access! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022

While those companies have not severed ties completely, all have announced actions ranging from restrictions on the spread of Russian state-owned media to resisting Kremlin requirements.

Who is Fedorov?

A 31-year-old businessman, Fedorov is the youngest minister of Ukraine. According to reports, Fedorov had managed Zelensky's digital campaign in Ukraine and it was so successful that Zelensky became the president. Fedorov as a minister of Ukraine's digital transformation has travelled around the world and met officials of the top tech companies.

Where is Fedorov?

According to reports, Fedorov and his team responsible for running this global campaign against Russia are in an undisclosed location away from the attacks in Kyiv.

Fedorov’s Twitter account has surged to over 186,000 followers from 98 followers a year ago, Washington Post reported.