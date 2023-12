Who is Yekaterina Duntsova? Vladimir Putin challenger barred from elections

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova was barred from running against Russian president Vladimir Putin in an election which is scheduled to be held next year. Her campaign said that she has been stopped from standing in the polls because of "mistakes" in her application to register as a candidate. Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional journalist, is seen. (Reuters)

Yekaterina Duntsova had applied to the electoral commission to be registered as a candidate just three days earlier. Russian television reported that the country's election commission cited "mistakes in documents" submitted by Yekaterina Duntsova.

Who is Yekaterina Duntsova