Who is Yekaterina Duntsova? Vladimir Putin challenger barred from elections
Dec 23, 2023 03:54 PM IST
Yekaterina Duntsova had applied to the electoral commission to be registered as a candidate just three days earlier.
Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova was barred from running against Russian president Vladimir Putin in an election which is scheduled to be held next year. Her campaign said that she has been stopped from standing in the polls because of "mistakes" in her application to register as a candidate.
Yekaterina Duntsova had applied to the electoral commission to be registered as a candidate just three days earlier. Russian television reported that the country's election commission cited "mistakes in documents" submitted by Yekaterina Duntsova.
Who is Yekaterina Duntsova
- Yekaterina Duntsova planned to run on a platform of ending the war in Ukraine and freeing political prisoners.
- Russian news channel showed a meeting of the central electoral commission at which its members voted unanimously not to allow Yekaterina Duntsova's candidacy to go ahead, Reuters reported.
- Yekaterina Duntsova said, “Why did I make this decision? I love our country, I want Russia to be a thriving democratic and peaceful state. But right now our country is moving in a completely different direction. I understand that many right now want to wait it out… but we need to act… Let’s at least try! Let’s try to win this ‘election’!
- The 40-year-old is a single mother of three with no prior experience in Russia’s federal-level politics.
- On her lack of experience, Yekaterina Duntsova told The Moscow Times, “I am different in that I am more immersed in local political discourse, in [issues of] local governance. It is important for me that I live like most people in this country. All of their worries, their problems are near and dear to me.”
- Yekaterina Duntsova’s team had already feared that her candidature would ruffle feathers. She earlier said, “We understand full well what could happen. If we are not able to [gather] on the first try, we will try for the second time, and so on."
- On her campaign, she expressed confidence before saying, “I already have several people who told me they are ready to help with establishing headquarters in various cities… One of the first ones were people from Krasnoyarsk, the city where I was born, and I am particularly happy about that.”
