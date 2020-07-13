e-paper
Home / World News / WHO registers another highest one-day jump with over 230,000 Covid-19 cases

WHO registers another highest one-day jump with over 230,000 Covid-19 cases

Overall, the WHO has counted more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 561,000 deaths from Covid-19.

world Updated: Jul 13, 2020 01:49 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Geneva
An electronic sign directs motorists to a drive up Covid-19 testing site at the Orange County Convention Center on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
An electronic sign directs motorists to a drive up Covid-19 testing site at the Orange County Convention Center on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo )
         

The World Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, at over 230,000.

The UN health agency said Sunday the United States again topped the list among countries, with more than 66,000 cases recorded.

The figures don’t necessarily account for delays in reporting of cases, and are believed to far underestimate actual case totals.

Still, the trend line of confirmed cases continues to increase — with three largest counts coming in over the last three days.

The previous record was Friday, with more than 228,000 newly recorded cases worldwide in a 24-hour span.

Overall, the WHO has counted more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 561,000 deaths from Covid-19.

