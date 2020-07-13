WHO registers another highest one-day jump with over 230,000 Covid-19 cases

world

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 01:49 IST

The World Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, at over 230,000.

The UN health agency said Sunday the United States again topped the list among countries, with more than 66,000 cases recorded.

The figures don’t necessarily account for delays in reporting of cases, and are believed to far underestimate actual case totals.

Also read: Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine

Still, the trend line of confirmed cases continues to increase — with three largest counts coming in over the last three days.

The previous record was Friday, with more than 228,000 newly recorded cases worldwide in a 24-hour span.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Overall, the WHO has counted more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 561,000 deaths from Covid-19.