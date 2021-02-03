IND USA
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100.(AP)
world news

WHO team visits disease centre; Japan extends virus emergency

The World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Agencies, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:55 AM IST

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Tuesday that he is extending a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas through March 7, amid growing uncertainty over the national roll-out of vaccines and the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Japan has had about 400,000 coronavirus cases, including 5,800 deaths.

The World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Moscow court orders Alexei Navalny to prison

A team member said they met with staff in charge of the health of livestock in Hubei province, toured laboratories and had an “in-depth” discussion with questions and answers.

Meanwhile, France’s health authority HAS on Tuesday cleared AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use, but advised against giving it to people aged over 65.

UK’s Captain Moore dies

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.

Moore raised £38.9 million ($53 million) for the National Health Service by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame.

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Elon Musk keeps sparring with regulators as Joe Biden cabinet takes reins

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Elon Musk, 49, is widely heralded for disrupting the auto industry with high performance electric cars and upending Big Aerospace with reusable rockets.
FILE PHOTO: Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp;//File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

'He invited us': Accused Capitol rioters blame Trump in legal defense

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Jackson, awaiting trial in federal court on assault charges, is now adopting a novel legal defense: seeking to pin the blame on Donald Trump, citing the former president's remarks at a "Stop the Steal" rally shortly before the Capitol siege.
The examination of long-term river dynamics and ancient irrigation networks showed the changing climate and dryer conditions may have been the real cause.(Unsplash | Representational image)
world news

‘Climate change, not Genghis Khan, destroyed central Asia’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:48 AM IST
A new research led by the University of Lincoln, UK, reconstructed the effects of climate change on floodwater farming in present southern Kazakhstan.
Myanmar's soldiers walk near the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 2, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Citizens in Myanmar protest coup with noise barrage

AP, Yangon, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Several pro-democracy groups had asked people to make noise at 8 pm to show their opposition to the coup.
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Democrats make case for conviction; Trump denies charges

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The Democratic legal brief forcefully linked Trump's baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, saying he bears “unmistakable” blame for actions that threatened the foundation of American democracy.
Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 after Harvard Business School, founding Amazon Web Services (AWS)(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Bezos to give reins to cloud boss Jassy as Amazon's sales rocket past $100 bn

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Andy Jassy is known for understanding technical details, and he has regularly taken jabs at legacy player Oracle Corp and cloud rival Microsoft Corp, which AWS continues to exceed in sales.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.(REUTERS)
world news

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO: Read full text of his letter to employees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:35 AM IST
The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2020. The company recorded USD 100 billion in sales for last three months of 2020.
US President Joe Biden signs executive actions in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden treads carefully in unwinding hardline Trump immigration policies

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Immigration advocates have urged the new Democratic administration to move quickly but Biden aides say they need time to unravel the many layers of immigration restrictions introduced during the Trump era.
Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (AFP File Photo )
world news

US cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:21 AM IST
On Monday, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018.
A detainee mops the floor at the intake station at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. (AP File Photo/Representative Image )
world news

Long-detained immigrant families in US could soon face deportation

AP, Houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Hundreds of people have been deported in the early days of President Joe Biden's administration, including a woman who was a witness to the 2019 massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Former US President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Pentagon chief purges defence boards; Donald Trump loyalists out

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the review will assess whether each board provides value and make sure its focus aligns with "our most pressing strategic priorities and the National Defense Strategy"
McDonald's sued Steve Easterbrook in August.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs: Judge

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:51 AM IST
McDonald's said it looked forward to proving Easterbrook's misconduct.
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
world news

SpaceX Mars prototype rocket explodes upon landing

ANI, Texas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Tuesday's explosion was the second such blast after the last prototype of Starship met a similar fate during a test flight in December.
The software flaw exploited by the suspected Chinese group is separate from the one the United States has accused Russian government operatives of using. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Suspected China hackers used SolarWinds bug to spy on US payroll agency: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Security researchers have previously said a second group of hackers was abusing SolarWinds' software at the same time as the alleged Russian hack, but the suspected connection to China and ensuing US government breach have not been previously reported.
