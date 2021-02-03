WHO team visits disease centre; Japan extends virus emergency
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Tuesday that he is extending a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas through March 7, amid growing uncertainty over the national roll-out of vaccines and the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Japan has had about 400,000 coronavirus cases, including 5,800 deaths.
The World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: Moscow court orders Alexei Navalny to prison
A team member said they met with staff in charge of the health of livestock in Hubei province, toured laboratories and had an “in-depth” discussion with questions and answers.
Meanwhile, France’s health authority HAS on Tuesday cleared AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use, but advised against giving it to people aged over 65.
UK’s Captain Moore dies
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.
Moore raised £38.9 million ($53 million) for the National Health Service by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits disease centre; Japan extends virus emergency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk keeps sparring with regulators as Joe Biden cabinet takes reins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He invited us': Accused Capitol rioters blame Trump in legal defense
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Climate change, not Genghis Khan, destroyed central Asia’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens in Myanmar protest coup with noise barrage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bezos to give reins to cloud boss Jassy as Amazon's sales rocket past $100 bn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO: Read full text of his letter to employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden treads carefully in unwinding hardline Trump immigration policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long-detained immigrant families in US could soon face deportation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon chief purges defence boards; Donald Trump loyalists out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs: Judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket explodes upon landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspected China hackers used SolarWinds bug to spy on US payroll agency: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox