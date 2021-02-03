WHO team visits disease centre; Japan extends virus emergency

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Tuesday that he is extending a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas through March 7, amid growing uncertainty over the national roll-out of vaccines and the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Japan has had about 400,000 coronavirus cases, including 5,800 deaths.

The World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

A team member said they met with staff in charge of the health of livestock in Hubei province, toured laboratories and had an “in-depth” discussion with questions and answers.

Meanwhile, France’s health authority HAS on Tuesday cleared AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use, but advised against giving it to people aged over 65.

UK’s Captain Moore dies

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.

Moore raised £38.9 million ($53 million) for the National Health Service by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame.