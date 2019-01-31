 Who wants Trump to be president? God does, says White House
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Who wants Trump to be president? God does, says White House

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sarah Sanders says in an interview to be aired by the Christian Broadcasting Network.

world Updated: Jan 31, 2019 07:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
donald trump,sarah sanders,white house
President Donald Trump has plenty of detractors, but for spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, he has support from above.(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump has plenty of detractors, but for spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, he has support from above.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders says in an interview to be aired by the Christian Broadcasting Network.

CBN journalist David Brody tweeted Sanders’ claim after the interview was taped.

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 07:43 IST

tags

more from world