Who was Tijana Radonjic? Teen dies after unbuckling harness while parasailing, video surfaces

Tijana Radonjic, a 19-year-old model from Serbia, died last week in a tragic parasailing accident in the town of Budva, on the coast of Montenegro. Tijana Radonjic, a 19-year-old model from Serbia was an up-and-coming fashion model from Serbia. She had started gaining attention online for her fashion and lifestyle posts(tijanaa.radonjic/ Instagram)

Video shared on social media shows the young woman in the air, struggling with her life jacket and trying to unbuckle her harness. Moments later, she fell over 160 feet into the Adriatic Sea. The footage is heartbreaking.

The incident unfolded when, Tijana was on vacation in Montenegro with her aunt. According to reports, she had been offered a free parasailing ride by someone promoting the activity on the beach. Some sources say she may have also been filming a video for a local tourism company.

Emergency crews arrived quickly, but it was later confirmed that Tijana had died from the fall. Witnesses said they heard her yelling, “Put me down,” before she appeared to panic. The video shows her fighting with the safety gear before falling upside down and disappearing from sight.

The police are still investigating what happened. A panic attack is one possibility, but Tijana’s family is asking for a full investigation to find out how this could have happened.

Also Read: California teen dies by suicide after school bullying for being homeless. He joined 3 months ago

Who was Tijana Radonjic?

Tijana was an up-and-coming fashion model from Serbia. She had started gaining attention online for her fashion and lifestyle posts. Friends and family described her as fearless and full of life. She had been enjoying her summer holiday before the tragic accident.

Her parents, Branka and Goran, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her:

"We will never come to terms with this, nor accept that you are gone. You will remain in our hearts forever. Our bravest we love you endlessly and will be missed forever. Rest in peace and may the angels watch over you. Now you are one of them."

Mirko Krdzic, the owner of the parasailing company, also shared his grief. He said she had gone through safety training and didn’t seem scared before the flight.

He said, “We are all in shock after the accident that happened … I do not know exactly what happened."

He further added, “She did not show any fear of flying. She underwent training after which the tragedy followed. Technical inspections of all the equipment are underway and the results of the autopsy are awaited.”