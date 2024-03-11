Why did news outlets withdraw Princess of Wales Kate's 1st photo since surgery?

Several news organisations have retracted a photograph released by Kensington Palace featuring Kate, the Princess of Wales, following a post-publication analysis revealing it “failed to meet their editorial criteria", news agency Reuters reported. The photograph was accompanied by a message of thanks from the princess, marking her initial public remarks since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. The image showed the Princess looking happy and healthy, alongside her children.(Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace)

The image, distributed on Sunday by Kensington Palace to commemorate Mother's Day in Britain, portrays the Princess of Wales seated on a garden chair, adorned in jeans, a sweater, and a dark jacket, alongside her three children: Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, aged 8, and Prince Louis, aged 5.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” read a message accompanying the photo on the social media platform X.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day,” said the message, which was signed "C" for Catherine. In a statement, the palace said the photograph was captured "in Windsor earlier this week" by Kate's spouse, Prince William.

However, several news agencies later withdrew the image due to apprehensions of manipulation.

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband Prince William is the heir to the British throne, has primarily been recuperating at their residence in Windsor, situated west of London, since her discharge from the hospital on January 29.

Also Read | Will Kate Middleton return to royal duties soon amid conspiracy theories about her health?

Kate has not been seen since Christmas Day

Since Christmas Day, Kate has been noticeably absent from public royal engagements, leading to rumours and speculation regarding her health on social media platforms.

On January 16, Kate underwent surgery, with details about her condition and the purpose of the surgery remaining undisclosed. However, Kensington Palace, along with Prince William and Kate’s office, clarified that the procedure was unrelated to cancer.

During her surgery, Kensington Palace indicated that Kate was not expected to resume her official duties until after Easter, towards the end of this month.

Officials had intended to offer only "significant updates" regarding her recovery.

Kate's hospitalisation occurred around the same time as the announcement of William's father, King Charles, undergoing surgery for a benign prostate condition. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with a separate, unrelated form of cancer.

(With inputs from agencies)