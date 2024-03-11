 Why did news outlets withdraw Princess of Wales Kate's 1st photo since surgery? | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Why did news outlets withdraw Princess of Wales Kate's 1st photo since surgery?

Why did news outlets withdraw Princess of Wales Kate's 1st photo since surgery?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The image, distributed on Sunday by Kensington Palace to commemorate Mother's Day in Britain, portrays Princess of Wales Kate with her three children.

Several news organisations have retracted a photograph released by Kensington Palace featuring Kate, the Princess of Wales, following a post-publication analysis revealing it “failed to meet their editorial criteria", news agency Reuters reported. The photograph was accompanied by a message of thanks from the princess, marking her initial public remarks since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

The image showed the Princess looking happy and healthy, alongside her children.(Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace)
The image showed the Princess looking happy and healthy, alongside her children.(Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace)

The image, distributed on Sunday by Kensington Palace to commemorate Mother's Day in Britain, portrays the Princess of Wales seated on a garden chair, adorned in jeans, a sweater, and a dark jacket, alongside her three children: Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, aged 8, and Prince Louis, aged 5.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Meghan Markle asked to ‘rise above’ after cyber-bullying claims, compared to Kate Middleton

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” read a message accompanying the photo on the social media platform X.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day,” said the message, which was signed "C" for Catherine. In a statement, the palace said the photograph was captured "in Windsor earlier this week" by Kate's spouse, Prince William.

However, several news agencies later withdrew the image due to apprehensions of manipulation.

The 42-year-old princess, whose husband Prince William is the heir to the British throne, has primarily been recuperating at their residence in Windsor, situated west of London, since her discharge from the hospital on January 29.

Also Read | Will Kate Middleton return to royal duties soon amid conspiracy theories about her health?

Kate has not been seen since Christmas Day

Since Christmas Day, Kate has been noticeably absent from public royal engagements, leading to rumours and speculation regarding her health on social media platforms.

On January 16, Kate underwent surgery, with details about her condition and the purpose of the surgery remaining undisclosed. However, Kensington Palace, along with Prince William and Kate’s office, clarified that the procedure was unrelated to cancer.

During her surgery, Kensington Palace indicated that Kate was not expected to resume her official duties until after Easter, towards the end of this month.

Officials had intended to offer only "significant updates" regarding her recovery.

Kate's hospitalisation occurred around the same time as the announcement of William's father, King Charles, undergoing surgery for a benign prostate condition. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with a separate, unrelated form of cancer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On