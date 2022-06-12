Why is monkeypox risk 'moderate'? WHO expert explains| Top guidelines
More than 1,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 29 non-endemic countries since May, while no deaths have been registered, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this week. “Some countries are also reporting community transmission. The WHO is particularly concerned about the risks of this virus in vulnerable populations, including children and pregnant women. There are vaccines available but in limited supply. WHO does not recommend mass vaccination,” Tedros had said, adding that it was unfortunate that the international community was only now paying attention to the virus even as monkeypox had been killing people in Africa for decades.
Now, WHO expert Dr. Rosamund Lewis, in a video shared by the world health body on Saturday, explained why the risk of the virus has been said to be “moderate”.
“Most people who contract the virus do not become seriously ill. However, the risk has been described as moderate because it’s spreading to locations where it has never been reported before. So this new pattern of spread is concerning. So WHO aims to identify where the risk may be, who may be at risk. This is the message we’re sending - If you know your own risk, you can lower your risk,” she explained, answering a question.
The world health body has also come up with certain guidelines amid concerns over the virus. Some of the recommendations are:
1. Since most cases are believed to be mild, the WHO says: “A home assessment should be conducted when deciding to isolate and care for a person with suspected or confirmed infection with mild uncomplicated disease in a home setting.”
2. Extra care and precaution should be given while handling cleaning linens, household surfaces and during waste disposal. And the symptoms in mild cases should be constantly monitored.
3. While experts have been repeatedly flagging discrimination over the spread of the virus, the WHO further shares that patients should be monitored for “anxiety and depressive symptoms" for their mental health.
4. All patients should be advised to abstain from sex until "all skin lesions have crusted, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed underneath", the guidelines say.
5. Patients at high risk for complications - such as young children, pregnant women and those who are immunosuppressed - or those with severe or complicated infection should be admitted to the hospital for closer monitoring and clinical care under appropriate isolation precautions to prevent transmission.
6. Newborns of infected mothers should be constantly monitored, and “infant feeding practices, including whether to stop breastfeeding for a mother infected with the virus, should be assessed on a case-by-case basis”.
-
Prolific Sarfaraz Khan keeps expectations low
Sarfaraz may sound modest but the rate at which he is piling big knocks in the last two Ranji Trophy campaigns for Mumbai, he is emerging a strong claimant for an India spot. He is also ticking all the boxes required—showing the temperament, playing big knocks and switching between the attack and defensive modes. In the 2019-20 season—he returned to Mumbai after playing briefly for Uttar Pradesh—he scored 928 runs, averaging 154.66 after three big knocks—301, 226 and 177. This season, he has already tallied 704 runs in four matches (avg 140.80) with three big knocks—275, 165 and 153.
-
'Unstoppable run-machine' Root equals Kohli, Smith's record
England's Joe Root continued his blistering run of form by smashing a century off just 115 balls, making it the fastest of his career, against New Zealand on day 3 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. It is also a second consecutive century for Root, having earlier scored an unbeaten 115 to lead England to victory in the first Test.
-
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Know the many health benefits of donating blood
Donating blood is not only a noble act that helps save lives and manage certain health conditions, but it also comes with its own set of benefits for donor's health. The act of helping others can reduce stress and improve emotional well-being. Donating blood also helps create new blood cells, reduces risk of heart attack and liver ailment, lowers cholesterol and even slows down ageing.
-
IPL bidding rights for TV soars past ₹42,000 crore, more surge expected
The bidding for Indian Premier League media rights for the 2023-27 cycle has moved beyond ₹42,000 crores. As per a report in ANI, BCCI sources are expecting it to peak even higher. Meanwhile, th bidding has already touched nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.
-
Max Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Charles Leclerc engine failure
Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics