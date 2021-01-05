e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Will produce at least 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, says Moderna

Will produce at least 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, says Moderna

The US pharmaceutical company had previously announced it would produce 500 million doses of its vaccine in 2021.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Washington
FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
         

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.

“Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today provided a supply update for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, increasing its base-case global production estimate from 500 to 600 million doses for 2021,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“Moderna said it is continuing to invest and add staff to build up to potentially 1 billion doses for 2021,” it said. (ANI/Sputnik)

tags
top news
India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
India reports 16,375 fresh Covid-19 cases, 201 deaths
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Mass bird deaths in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh prompt remedial measures
Mass bird deaths in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh prompt remedial measures
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In