Will Trump's latest order impact his son Barron Trump's birthright citizenship?

President Donald Trump signed an executive order, roughly 700 words long, on his first day at the White House to fulfil a campaign promise to end citizenship rights for children born in the United States, irrespective of their parent's immigration status. The order titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship” will come into force on February 20. President-elect Donald Trump, from left, takes the oath of office as Barron Trump and Melania Trump watch at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.(AP)

The Trump administration has declared that unless at least one parent of a newborn in the US is an American citizen or a green card holder, the child will not be an American citizen — a right that all those born in the US have enjoyed for much of the country’s democratic history.

The latest order seeks to reverse the guarantee under the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution based on a contentious interpretation of its provision.

Will it impact Barron Trump's citizenship status?

Barron Trump is the only son of the US president, born to his wife, Melania Trump, a woman of Slovenian origin. Barron was born in Manhattan's Presbyterian Hospital back in 2006.

He is a US citizen by birth and is considered a “natural-born US citizen” under the country's citizenship rules. Melania Trump, the first lady of the US, was a lawful permanent resident who has held a green card since 2001. Hence, the recent executive order would not impact Barron's citizenship status.

Barron Trump gestures as he is recognized during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.(AFP)

Barron Trump is the youngest of Donald Trump's five children and is Melania Trump's only child. Barron attended Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in Manhattan during his early years.

After the family moved to Washington, D.C., in 2017, he attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland. In 2021, after Donald Trump's presidency ended, Barron enrolled at Oxbridge Academy, a private school in Palm Beach, Florida, near the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Barron is known to keep a low profile and has largely stayed out of the public eye compared to his older half-siblings. Thanks to Melania's Slovenian heritage, he is fluent in both English and Slovenian.

(With agency inputs)