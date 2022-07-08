'Womenomics' and 'Ganga aarti': 6 things you may not have known about Shinzo Abe
Ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday while delivering an election speech in Japan's Nara city. Abe, 67, was shot twice from behind by a man carrying a homemade shotgun. First visuals from the scene showed Abe lying on the ground with blood on his chest. The ex-prime minister was conscious for a while but suffered a cardiac arrest while being airlifted to the Nara Medical University, where he died a few hours later.
Doctors said Abe had significant blood loss and severe injuries.
The suspected shooter - a 41-year-old local man - was taken into custody minutes after the shooting. A former member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, he told police he was 'unhappy' with Abe.
Six things you may not know about Shinzo Abe:
> Abe was an enthusiastic advocate of equality in Japanese society and this aspect of his policy came to be known as 'womenomics' - a nod to his trademark three-pronged 'Abenomics' platform to help revive the Japanese economy.
> In 2007 (in his first term as prime minister of Japan) Abe quoted Mughal prince Dara Shikoh in the Indian parliament to highlight the link between the Indian and the Pacific oceans. "Pacific and Indian oceans are now bringing about a dynamic coupling as seas of freedom and of prosperity," he said, pitching for stronger lasting ties between the two countries
> In 2014, Abe became the first Japanese PM to be chief guest at India's Republic Day parade.
> The following year Abe was in India again and on this occasion he performed a 'Ganga aarti' with prime minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in UP. His fondness for India is reflected in his visits - the most by any Japanese prime minister.
> New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said: "I remember after our first bilateral meeting... as we were waiting for an official photo, he leaned over to tell me he was sorry my cat had passed away. I saw a statesman... who helped usher through complex negotiations but also someone who was kind."
> India awarded Shinzo Abe the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award for exceptional contributions to the field of public affairs.
