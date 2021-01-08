e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Won’t be blackmailed into visiting Hazara mourning slain kin, says defiant Pak PM

Won’t be blackmailed into visiting Hazara mourning slain kin, says defiant Pak PM

Imran Khan said he sent three members of his cabinet to meet the protesters to assure them that the state will take care of them and compensate them for the loss of their loved ones. However, instead of soothing nerves, the visit of the three ministers angered members of the Shia Hazara community.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:46 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Imtiaz Ahmad , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Maryam Nawaz (left), opposition leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, meets with mourners from the Shia Hazara community gathering near the coffins of miners, who were killed in an attack by gunmen in the mountainous Machh area, during a sit-in protest at the eastern bypass on the outskirts of Quetta on January 7.
Maryam Nawaz (left), opposition leader and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, meets with mourners from the Shia Hazara community gathering near the coffins of miners, who were killed in an attack by gunmen in the mountainous Machh area, during a sit-in protest at the eastern bypass on the outskirts of Quetta on January 7.(AFP)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not be “blackmailed” into flying to Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, to meet Hazara protesters who are yet to bury the 11 coal miners killed in a terror attack claimed by Islamic State on January 3.

Khan said that he would visit the families only after the slain miners have been buried.

“We can’t do this if you set a condition for the burial of the dead,” he told journalists while speaking at a conference in Islamabad on Friday . “If you bury them today, then I will take a plane and come to meet you today.”

Khan said he sent three members of his cabinet to meet the protesters to assure them that the state will take care of them and compensate them for the loss of their loved ones. However, instead of soothing nerves, the visit of the three ministers angered members of the Shia Hazara community.

Special advisor Zulfikar Bokhari had asked the protestors what benefit they would get if the Pakistan PM came to visit them.

Despite calls since January 3 and nationwide protests by members of the Hazara community, the Pakistan PM has refused to visit the protesting families while opposition leaders have visited the protesters, including PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The massacre in Machh coal mine “is part of the conspiracy that I have been speaking about since March,” Imran Khan told the media, adding, “India is trying to spread sectarian violence in Pakistan.”

However, interior minister Shaikh Rasheed told a media briefing on Friday that it was still not clear who was behind the attack. “It could be Daesh [Islamic State], it could be any outfit,” he told journalists.

He said the country’s intelligence agencies are still to come up with their findings.

When asked about the PM’s reluctance to visit Quetta, the interior minister hinted that there were security concerns about his travel to the Balochistan provincial capital.

tags
top news
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
‘BCCI fully entitled to protect its team’: Gavaskar backs Team India
‘BCCI fully entitled to protect its team’: Gavaskar backs Team India
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In