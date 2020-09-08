e-paper
Home / World News / World must unite on climate or ‘we will be doomed’: UN chief

World must unite on climate or ‘we will be doomed’: UN chief

Antonio Guterres called for nations to use the pandemic as a springboard to launch “transformational measures” in energy, transport, industry and in the way people live.

world Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:39 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity will be “doomed”, UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned.
World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity will be “doomed”, UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned.(AP)
         

World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity will be “doomed”, UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned.

Guterres called for nations to use the pandemic as a springboard to launch “transformational measures” in energy, transport, industry and in the way people live, in interviews with AFP and other members of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of news outlets committed to increased climate coverage.

“Either we are united, or we will be doomed,” he said.

