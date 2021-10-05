World Teachers' Day: Know its history, significance and theme

World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day is observed every year on October 5 to consider issues related to teachers and teaching. It focuses on appreciation, assessment and changes required for teachers and is also an occasion to honour teachers for their contribution towards students. World Teachers' Day is observed since 1994.

History of World Teachers' Day

World Teachers' Day acknowledges the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization (ILO)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recommendation concerning the status of teachers. The recommendation concerning the status of higher education teaching personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 recommendation.

This day was launched with the motive of promoting help towards teachers and creating awareness about the importance of teachers to meet the needs of future generations. The day is celebrated today in about 100 nations around the globe. On this day, programmes are organised in schools and colleges in respect of their teachers.

A joint statement from Unesco, ILO, Unicef and Education International said, "On World Teachers’ Day, we are not only celebrating every teacher. We are calling on countries to invest in them and prioritize them in global education recovery efforts so that every learner has access to a qualified and supported teacher. Let’s stand with our teachers!"

Significance of World Teachers' Day

The service of teachers and their contribution to education are acknowledged on World Teachers' Day. It is an opportunity to consider the challenges related to the teaching profession. This day is an occasion to resolve issues regarding the teaching profession and to recognise the rights and responsibilities of the teachers.

Theme of World Teachers' Day 2021

The theme of World Teachers' Day 2021 is ‘Teachers at the heart of education recovery’. According to Unesco, this year, a five-day series of global and regional events will showcase the effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the teaching profession, highlight effective and promising policy responses and aim to establish the steps that need to be taken to ensure that teaching personnel develop their full potential.

