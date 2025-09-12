World’s first AI ‘minister’ Diella takes charge in Albania to combat corruption
PM Rama said Diella will oversee all public tender decisions, making them "100-percent corruption-free" and ensuring every fund is "perfectly transparent".
Artificial intelligence, which is rapidly spreading across every sector, has now entered politics. Albania has become the first nation to appoint an AI-generated “minister” tasked with tackling corruption.
On Thursday, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that he had appointed the world’s first AI-generated government minister to oversee public tenders, assuring that its artificial intelligence would make the process “corruption-free”, news agency AFP reported.
Revealing his new cabinet during a Socialist Party meeting after a decisive election win in May, Rama introduced the new "member, " Diella, which in Albanian means "sun."
"Diella is the first (government) member who is not physically present, but virtually created by artificial intelligence," Rama said.
Rama, who won a fourth consecutive term in the May elections, is expected to present his new cabinet to the parliament in the coming days.
Here's how Diella will perform her duties
Diella’s role in public tenders: Prime Minister Rama said that Diella will manage all decisions related to public tenders, ensuring they are "100 per cent corruption-free and every public fund submitted to the tender procedure will be perfectly transparent".
Origins as a virtual assistant: Diella was initially introduced in January as an AI-powered digital assistant, designed to resemble a woman dressed in traditional Albanian attire. It was meant to help citizens navigate the official e-Albania platform, which offers access to documents and services.
Services already provided: According to government figures quoted by AFP, Diella has so far facilitated the issuing of 36,600 digital documents and delivered nearly 1,000 services via the platform.
Corruption challenges in Albania: Public tenders in Albania have historically been at the centre of corruption scandals. Experts highlight that the country has become a hub for international criminal networks laundering profits from drug and arms trafficking, with corruption reportedly reaching into senior levels of government, according to The Guardian.
Praise from Albanian media: Local media described the appointment of Diella as “a major transformation in the way the Albanian government conceives and exercises administrative power, introducing technology not only as a tool, but also as an active participant in governance”.
Link to EU accession bid: The crackdown on corruption, especially within the public sector, remains a crucial benchmark for Albania’s efforts to join the European Union.