Wuhan testing millions for Covid-19 in complex campaign

Updated: May 15, 2020 16:51 IST

Some eight million residents of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, are likely undergoing the world’s largest mass testing for the pathogen.

The campaign to test millions will be closely watched by governments world over because of its scale, complexity, and feasibility.

The tests are being carried out five weeks after Wuhan opened up at the end of a 76-day lockdown, which was lifted because the outbreak had eased.

Not before it hit the city hardest in China, accounting for over 50,000 Covid-19 infections and 3,800 deaths.

The mass testing is part of China’s efforts to fortify against a potential “second wave” of infection after a Covid-19 cluster emerged in a residential community over the last weekend in the city of around 11 million.

It was the first since the city’s strict lockdown was lifted on April 8.

Videos of long queues of people lining up in front of residential communities circulated on Chinese social media as the testing began earlier this week.

Medics dressed in protective clothing could be seen guiding residents.

Notices had been dispatched through local Communist Party of China (CPC) volunteers to residential communities.

Earlier this week, the Wuhan government said all residents will be tested but that announcement seems to have been recalibrated.

Wuhan will “…arrange nucleic acid tests for all residents who have not been tested before, in order to better know the number of asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus,” official news agency Xinhua reported Friday.

The initial announcement that all tests will be carried out within 10 days has been tweaked as well – each district of the city will now get 10 days to complete the tests.

It nevertheless remains a logistically difficult task as thousands of medics would have to be deployed and hundreds of thousands of tests conducted and analysed in the coming weeks.

By Wednesday, two of the city’s main districts had delivered notices of the campaign door-to-door and sent out online questionnaires through community workers seeking information about tests people have had, and if they belong to what are deemed high-risk groups, residents told Reuters.

The decision to carry out large-scale testing was made as the virus-ravaged city continued to report daily increases of asymptomatic infections.

Three million tests have been completed since April, state media reported.

The priority for the ongoing round of tests are residents who have not been tested before, people living in residential compounds that had previous cases of the virus, as well as old or densely populated estates, Wuhan officials decided at a recent meeting.

Testing agencies will send teams into targeted areas to get the samples, instead of asking residents to visit hospitals.

Conducting nucleic acid tests on all Wuhan residents is no easy task in terms of mobilisation and organisation, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of national health commission said at a press conference on Friday.

“We need to make sure people who have been tested earlier do not have close contact with those who will be tested later, and the accuracy of the test shall not be undermined by the large number of tests,” he was quoted by state-controlled China Daily as saying.