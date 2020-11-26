e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Xi Jinping seeks to ‘manage differences’ as he congratulates Joe Biden

Xi Jinping seeks to ‘manage differences’ as he congratulates Joe Biden

Biden appreciates the congratulations he’s receiving from world leaders, including Xi, a spokesman for the president-elect’s transition office said.

world Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:39 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President-elect Joe Biden.
Chinese President Xi Jinping with US President-elect Joe Biden. (AP File Photo )
         

China’s President Xi Jinping broke his silence on Joe Biden’s election victory, sending the US president-elect a message that he hopes to “manage differences” and focus on cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.

The congratulatory note, reported by the official Xinhua News Agency, said China wants to advance a “healthy and stable” relationship and uphold the principles of “no conflict” and “no confrontation.”

Biden appreciates the congratulations he’s receiving from world leaders, including Xi, a spokesman for the president-elect’s transition office said.

China’s ruling Communist Party leaders had held off on offering extended comments as President Donald Trump pursued unfounded claims of fraud in an effort to overturn the Nov. 3 election. An earlier Foreign Ministry statement sent congratulations and said China respected the American people’s choice.

Trump has ratcheted up tensions with Beijing over the course of his administration, hitting China with tariffs in continuing trade disputes, blaming it for the coronavirus pandemic and condemning its treatment of ethnic Uighurs in the Xinjiang region and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

As Biden prepares to take office, the world is watching to see how he handles the relationship between Washington and Beijing, after a campaign in which he faced few questions about how he would handle Beijing more effectively than Trump. Officials have suggested the president-elect would take a less confrontational approach to China than Trump, cooperating on issues such as arms control and climate change.

Biden’s team has acknowledged that the Obama-era effort to work more closely with China -- and look past some of its violations of human rights, intellectual property threats and regional expansion -- is over.

Trump’s Rift

Still, the new administration will inherit -- and be forced to navigate -- the Trump-era rift between the U.S. and China. Trump is planning more hard-line moves against Beijing in the remaining weeks of his term, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, potentially escalating tensions as the Biden administration takes over.

Actions being considered include countering illegal fishing and more sanctions against party officials or institutions causing harm in Hong Kong or Xinjiang, Bloomberg reported.

The Trump administration is close to issuing a list of 89 Chinese aerospace and other firms that would be unable to access US technology exports because of military ties, Reuters reported this week, a move that could escalate tensions as the Biden administration prepares to take over.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In