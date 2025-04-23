Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
Xi Jinping: Tariffs hurt multilateral trading system amid trade war with US

AFP |
Apr 23, 2025 02:29 PM IST

He emphasised that trade wars undermine global interests, as tensions escalate between Beijing and Washington over significant import duties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday tariffs "hurt" the multilateral trading system as he hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart for talks in Beijing, state media said.

While hosting his Azerbaijani counterpart for talks in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that tariffs "hurt" the global economic system.(REUTERS)
Tariff and trade wars "undermine the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, hurt the multilateral trading system, and impact the world economic order", he told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Beijing and Washington have been embroiled in a blistering trade war since US President Donald Trump this month slapped a 145 percent blanket tax on Chinese imports.

Also read: Xi Jinping promotes ‘Asian family’ idea amid trade war with Donald Trump

China responded with a 125 percent duty on goods from the United States.

Beijing's commerce ministry this week warned other nations to be wary in seeking a deal with Washington.

"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests," a ministry spokesperson said Monday in a statement.

"Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Xi said that "despite a constantly changing international situation", China and Azerbaijan had maintained close ties.

Also read: Pakistan ‘concerned’, China ‘shocked’ over deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack

A day earlier, in phone calls with his British and Austrian counterparts, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi urged Britain and the European Union to help in defending multilateral trade.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
World News
