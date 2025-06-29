Zelensky seeks US help after Russia’s ‘biggest aerial strike’ on Ukraine: ‘Ready to buy American defence systems’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for urgent support from the United States and Western allies to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defences. In an emotional message following Russia's deadly overnight attack, Zelensky said, “pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection.” ‘Ukraine needs protection’: Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Russian barrage kills F-16 pilot, injures civilians(AP)

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot was killed in what authorities described as Russia’s biggest aerial attack since the start of the war. The overnight assault, which took place on Saturday, involved 477 drones and 60 missiles and left at least 12 people injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

“The Russians were targeting everything that sustains life. A residential building in Smila was also hit, and a child was injured,” Ukranian President Zelensky wrote in a post on ‘X’.

He confirmed that an F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, died after shooting down seven air targets.

Ukraine has lost three F-16 jets since it began flying the US-made aircraft last year. Kyiv has not disclosed how many of these jets it currently operates, but they play a crucial role in its air defence efforts.

Zelensky urges US to send air defence systems

Ukraine says the latest wave of Russian strikes underscores the urgent need for more help from Washington. So far, US President Donald Trump has not approved any new military aid for Kyiv after assuming office.

However, after meeting Zelensky at a NATO summit last Wednesday, Trump said he is considering Ukraine’s request for additional Patriot missile systems.

“Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace. This war must be brought to an end – pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection,” Zelensky said in his X post on Sunday after the attack. "Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence – the thing that best protects lives."

“These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners. I thank everyone who is helping,” he said.

Zelensky added that more than 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs had been launched at Ukraine in just the past week. “Moscow will not stop as long as it has the capability to launch massive strikes,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Russia's state-run media reported that a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Russia has stepped up large-scale attacks in recent weeks, striking Ukrainian cities every few days and causing heavy damage, civilian deaths, and widespread injuries.