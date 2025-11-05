'Zero evidence': Leavitt blasts Mamdani over Trump voter intimidation accusation

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a press briefing on Tuesday, called the allegation by Zohran Mamdani of voter intimidation baseless. Leavitt was asked about Mamdani's comments blaming Trump for bomb threats and intimidation at polling locations. Karoline Leavitt also talked about how President Trump is feeling about the ongoing election, saying that Trump loves New Yorker and talks about it all the time.(AP)

Stating that she saw the comments, Leavitt said, I think they are completely irresponsible and they are based on zero evidence." She also called this an example of how the Democrat party stands for nothing.

“All they stand against is President Donald Trump.” Referring to Mamdani, she further stated that it is sad to see someone at the top of the ticket saying such things about the president, when “he obviously had absolutely nothing to do with those threats.”

Leavitt comments on Trump's funding cut threat

Leavitt was also asked to comment on Trump's threat of a funding cut if Mamdani wins. The reporter asked how much this will impact. To this, Leavitt said that she will not speak about what the president may do in the future. “We'll see how tonight goes, and then I'll let him speak on it further.”

During the briefing, Leavitt was also asked why Trump is endorsing Andrew Cuomo for the mayoral race. On this, she expressed limitations on commenting on the ongoing elections, stating, “I think the president has spoken for himself and what he wants to see take place uh in these elections today.”

