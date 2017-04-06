 Irrfan Khan: If needed, I will donate one of my organs to Vinod Khanna | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Irrfan Khan: If needed, I will donate one of my organs to Vinod Khanna

Irrfan Khan is shocked to see Vinod Khanna looking frail and weak in a new picture that surfaced on the internet on Thursday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 21:00 IST
PTI
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan says he was shocked to see the veteran actor looking so frail in the picture.(Hindustan Times)

Actor Irrfan Khan has wished speedy recovery to Vinod Khanna, who was hospitalised in Mumbai on Friday night due to severe dehydration.

Irrfan says he was shocked to see the veteran actor looking so frail in the picture, which went viral on social media.

A picture today surfaced online where Khanna was seen in the hospital uniform along with his son and wife. The actor was seen visibly weak in the photo.

“My good wishes and prayers with him. I hope he gets well soon. If needed, I’ll donate one of my organs to him. I think he is the most beautiful person in the entire industry,” Irrfan told reporters at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Hindi Medium.

“I saw his photo today and I was shocked. I pray to God for his good health,” he added.

Though Khanna’s son Rahul had earlier confirmed that he was recovering, the actor is still in the hospital with no news of his discharge yet.

Read more

Recalling Khanna’s work, Irrfan said, “I have seen all of his films. I still remember his Khoon Pasina, Mera Gaon Mera Desh. He is one of the most handsome man, extremely beautiful.”

Khanna was hospitalised in HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum.

