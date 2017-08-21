Secret Superstar first song, Main Kaun Hoon: 16yr old Meghna croons for Zaira Wasim

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan unveiled the first song of his upcoming film Secret Superstar Monday afternoon.

Zaira Wasim plays the lead role in the film directed by debutante Advait Chauhan. Titled Main Kaun Hoon, the song has been composed by Amit Trivedi. Kausar Munir has penned down the touching number.

Zaira, who plays an aspiring singer in the film, is seen recording her first YouTube video and before starting the song, she says “I cannot reveal my name.” Interestingly, 16-year-old Meghna Mishra has sung the song.

Secret Superstar traces the story of a young girl (played by Zaira, Aamir’s on screen daughter in Dangal) who wants to become a famous singer but her dad is against the culture of singing. The film traces the young girl’s struggles to achieve success without openly defying her father.

Aamir plays a hit popstar in the film and he is also seen as a judge on a singing reality show who mentors Zaira’s character.

Watch the song here:

Secret Superstar is likely to have a box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again on Diwali, this year.

