Justice League’s Rs 8 crore India debut trails Thor, film’s a ‘major disappointment’ at box office

In addition to its disappointing international debut, DC’s Justice League trailed far behind the opening weekend tally of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok.

hollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2017 09:25 IST
HT Correspondent

It might have scored top of the North American box office, but Justice League didn’t have the super opening weekend predicted, falling short of expectations with takings of $96 million, according to industry estimates released Sunday. In addition, the film opened to Rs 8 crore in India on Friday, reports Forbes.

“Justice League won’t match Thor: Ragnarok’s ₹34 crore/$5.2 million opening weekend tally in India, the 2nd best for a Hollywood import this year behind the 41.7 crore debut of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming,” reported Forbes.

With an all-star cast including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, Justice League -- based on the DC Comics superheroes team -- sees a mash-up of classic characters fend off the threat of supervillain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

The big-budget Warner Bros. production -- which fared better internationally, taking $185 million -- was forecast to earn $110 million in North American cinemas, according to Variety.

Writing on Twitter, industry analyst Exhibitor Relations -- which released the estimates -- said Justice League “may be the first film to debut w/ $96M that feels like a major disappointment.”

The film’s largest international opening came from China, where the film made over $50 million. It’s also trailing behind 2016’s Batman v Superman and 2017’s Wonder Woman.

According to Forbes, the film “opened with less tickets sold over opening weekend than The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($92m in 2014) and Godzilla ($93m in 2014). It sold fewer tickets in its opening weekend than Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part II ($92m in 2011) sold in one day, and grossed just slightly more than the one-day totals of Batman v Superman ($81m in 2016), The Avengers ($80m in 2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($84m in 2015).”

