Air India tells staff to dress properly, maintain decorum while on duty

Found flying dressed in kurta-pyjamas and slippers, the Air India staff has been asked to dress “properly” and maintain proper decorum and conduct while travelling with the national carrier.

Air India chairman and managing director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani issued an order asking the staff, be it on leave or on duty, to maintain a proper dress code during travel.

Sources said the circular was issued after the CMD got to know about a senior officer travelling business class on an international flight in kurta-pyjama and talking loud with the air hostess. Further inspection revealed that most of the staff wear casuals and slippers when flying for official work.

“Air India staff are allowed to travel for free. If on work, they can travel as much as they need. They also get free passes for personal trip once a year. However, since they represent the airline, the staff members should be well dressed and behave. In most cases, it was found that they are not following the dress code,” said an Air India official.

Sources said that surprise inspection will be conducted in future and feedback of the crew will be taken to ensure rules are being followed.

“It has been brought to my notice that at times, Air India officials travelling on SOL (staff on leave) or SOD (staff on duty) on our flights are not dressed in a befitting manner. It needs to be ensured that all Air India officials travelling in our flights should be properly attired and maintain a proper decorum and conduct,” read the circular.

Air India CMD has been tough with the employees earlier also. Recently, the staff were asked to carry their hand baggage on their own and not use porters as has been the practice so far. Air India has a total of about 25,000 employees.