Modi spent only 7% of the funds for Smart Cities: Rahul Gandhi on Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, saying the government utilised just 7% of the Rs 9,860 crore allotted for the Smart Cities scheme.

“Dear Modi bhakts (followers), out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7 per cent has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters - job creation for India,” Gandhi tweeted.

He also attached the link to a documentary -- “Shenzhen: The Silicon Valley of Hardware”.

The Congress leader’s remarks comes a day after government data pointed out under-utilisation of alloted funds under the government’s ambitious project of Smart Cities scheme.

Only seven per cent of Rs 9,860 crore or about Rs 645 crore released to 60 cities under the smart cities project has been utilised so far, according to data of the housing and urban affairs ministry.