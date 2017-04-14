Live, IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Live score: Kohli returns, Watson out

Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore will bank on Virat Kohli’s brilliance to put their Indian Premier League T20 campaign back on track today. But RCB will need to play the perfect team game against upbeat Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today. MI have won the toss and chosen to field first. Shane Watson is out. Chris Gayle comes in. Catch live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO| LIVE SCORECARD | STANDINGS)

15:42 hrs IST: So Malinga misses out. Tim Southee replaces him. As for RCB, Gayle and Badree come in.

15:38 hrs IST: Here are the playing XI of both teams:

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav(wk), Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI: Parthiv Patel(wk), Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah

15:31 hrs IST: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

15:29 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Chris Gayle is the only player to win the Orange Cap two times in IPL. (2011 and 2012)

15:25 hrs IST: Toss in five minutes!

15:15 hrs IST: So who’s home ground is it?

15:08 hrs IST: So Virat ‘The Run-Machine’ Kohli returns. Having missed him for the first three games, RCB will be boosted by their skipper’s availability for today’s game.

15:05 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 12 of IPL 2017 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

RCB, a team with enormous batting riches, has not hit the right notes in this year’s IPL. Chris Gayle, who was dropped in the last match against Kings XI Punjab, has been a worry and stand-in skipper Shane Watson has failed to demonstrate his all-round skills. (ALL THE RESULTS)

South African AB de Villiers, who displaced Gayle in the RCB playing XI, was an instant hit. De Villiers smashed an unbeaten 89 off just 46 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post a respectable 148 for 4 wickets at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, but Kings XI Punjab were the better team on the night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli gets bandage on his shoulder during a practice session at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians here. (PTI)

Virat Kohli’s arrival should bolster the batting. The young Indian captain smashed four centuries in IPL 2016 but his form in the recently-concluded Test series versus Australia was below his super standards.

On the back of home wins, Mumbai Indians will be upbeat. MI have a 11-8 win-loss record against RCB. Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore both times last year, chasing.