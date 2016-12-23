Rajasthan ATS cop kills woman for ‘blackmailing him’, then shoots self

An additional superintendent of police (ASP) of the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) in Rajasthan has allegedly committed suicide after killing a woman, who was “blackmailing” him.

The bodies of ASP Ashish Prabhakar (42) and Poonam Sharma—with bullet injuries on their foreheads—were found in a locked SUV near Bombay Hospital in Jagatpura area of Jaipur late on Thursday.

Prabhakar allegedly shot Poonam, who was in her late twenties, before pulling the trigger on himself with his service revolver around 8 pm, police sources said.

The sources said Prabhakar had left a two-page suicide note in which he apologised to his wife for having chosen “the wrong path”. Without naming Poonam, he said she was “blackmailing” him.

Prabhakar also mentioned a few mobile numbers and Facebook profiles in the note, alleging some people were harassing him, the sources said without revealing much.

Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said it was a case of murder and suicide.

Poonam was preparing for RAS and was living with her sister in Malviya Nagar, he said.

Forensic experts conducted investigations at the spot till 1.30 am, after which the bodies were taken for post-mortem.

The ASP left office by 5:30 pm, and was reportedly with the woman.

Before the alleged suicide, Prabhakar had called the police control room to check on a suspicious SUV spotted near the Bombay Hospital building. He also spoke to a colleague.

Preliminary investigation reveal that Prabhakar might have had a heated exchange with the woman, following which he pulled out the service revolver and opened fire. Two bullet marks were found on the car gate mirror and one on the roof.

Around 8 pm, a passerby called up the police, informing about the bodies.

Expressing concern, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “I think he (Prabhakar) was under some kind of stress. Probably, there were some family problems too. Despite being so able, there must have been some weak point in the officer’s life that led him to commit suicide.”

Police have also recovered a suitcase, which had documents related to ATS and some people.

Prabhakar, who joined field duties after 10 months of training at the Rajasthan Police Academy recently, had earlier been reported missing by his wife once. He was later found near Jalmahal, a police official said.