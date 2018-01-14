BJP MP, MLA and supporters clash over blanket distribution in UP

Two BJP legislators and their supporters clashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district over mismanagement during blanket distribution on Saturday.

Supporters of BJP MP Rekha Verma and MLA Shashank Trivedi clashed after confrontation between the two leaders over mismanagement during blanket distribution programme in Maholi area of Sitapur.

A video of the incident showed the MP holding her footwear in a gesture of retaliation when the supporters of the two leaders clashed.

Intervention by local officials, including district magistrate Sarika Mohan and superintendent of police Anand Kulkarni, brought the situation under control, but not before the people’s representatives had cut a sorry figure.

Police officers requesting anonymity said it started when Dhaurahra MP, Verma and Maholi nagar panchayat chairman Sarita Gupta were distributing blankets at the programme.

The distribution was on when Maholi MLA, Trivedi arrived with his supporters.

He said the MP was distributing the blankets inside a hall of Maholi tehsil while the MLA supporters were of the view that they would distribute blankets among those standing outside.

He said the MP started complaining to the MLA about the mismanagement caused by his supporters. This triggered verbal duel between the two politicians and led to brawl among their supporters.

Maholi SDM, Brijpal Singh and circle officer Ankit Kumar took away both leaders to separate rooms and chased away their supporters using mild force. On being informed by the two officials, the DM and the SP rushed to the spot and held talks with both leaders to resolve the issue.

SP Kulkarni said the matter was resolved and the situation is normal now.

BJP district unit chief Ajay Gupta also claimed that there was chaos following mismanagement but denied any problem between the two leaders.