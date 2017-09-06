This ad showing Lord Ganesha eating lamb has sparked outrage among Hindu groups

An Australian ad showing Gods and religious leaders from different faiths sitting together at a barbecue and eating lamb, has sparked outrage among various religious communities including Hindus because it shows their deity Ganesha eating lamb.

Meat and Livestock, which is Australia’s latest ad campaign, shows lord Ganesha sitting and enjoying the meat with Jesus Christ, Moses, Aphrodite, lord Buddha, Zeus, Obi Wan Kenobi from Star Wars franchise along with Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology . The TV commercial intended to show that no matter your beliefs, background or persuasion, the one thing we can all come together and unite over, is lamb. But according to the Advertising Standards Bureau, the campaign has been criticized for its lack of sensitivity in portraying Gods.

Twitterartis are also trolling the video for hurting religious sentiments. Checkout the video and the tweets.

Australia’s Hindu community upset over ad featuring #Ganesha promoting lamb meat consumptionhttps://t.co/UKwzg8MbBT — Saurav Ojha (@sauravojha16) September 5, 2017

@DrPravinTogadia Namaskar can u pls help in raising this so the ad can be banned and remove from all sources https://t.co/nHcftN5kwm — Ankit (@ankitkshukla) September 5, 2017

https://t.co/cm8GfbrukW Wht an ignorant POS.That Indian accent adds 2 d insensitivity. hw cm Jesus aint talking wit a middle east'n accent? — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) September 6, 2017

No doubt religious types will b offended😂😂😂



Lamb. The Meat More People Can Eat | You Never Lamb Alone. https://t.co/5lkN8WPdCv via @YouTube — tyrone15 (@Egroeg1958) September 6, 2017