22 bikers caught for illegal racing on Mumbai highway; riders manhandle police officials

In a crackdown on illegal racing in Bandra, police arrested 22 bikers aged between 25 and 28 for rash and negligent driving on the Western Express Highway (WEH) early on Sunday.

Four of the arrested bikers were also booked for manhandling and obstructing police officials. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, confirmed the development. “We received a tip-off about the bikers. Following this, a team from Bandra nabbed them,” he said.

“There were 26 accused, who were heading from Kalanagar in Bandra (East) to Bandra-Worli Sea Link from the WEH. A team of 20 men and officers were waiting for them ahead of the bridge near the Bandra traffic police chowky. We nabbed 22 bikers, but four saw us approaching and escaped. We seized 11 bikes,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.

Four of the bikers resisted arrest and manhandled the police officers.

The accused are all from Kurla, Ghatkopar and Vikhroli. Police said this was the first time any of them were arrested for rash driving.

“Last month, we arrested 12 racers and seized six bikes. Following that, racing events in the city had come to a standstill,” said senior police inspector, Pandit Thakare of Bandra police station.

The accused were sent to judicial custody and got bail of Rs20,000 from a magistrate court. “We will continue to crack down on racing bikers to ensure that no serious accidents occur,” said Thakare.

The accused were booked under section 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.