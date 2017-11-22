22-year-old ends life in Mumbai after boyfriend backs out of promise to marry her

A 22-year-old woman committed suicide after her boyfriend, allegedly on his mother’s instructions, refused to marry her as promised.

The Saki Naka police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the boyfriend and his mother on charges of abetting suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, based on allegations made by the victim’s father.

The Saki Naka police said that on November 17, Ankush Ujjal, 49, a resident of Saki Naka, filed the complaint, a day after his daughter Pratiksha, who used to be employed with a private firm, killed herself.

On the evening of November 16, Pratiksha hanged herself in her house in Narayan Mayekar chawl, Saki Naka, leaving behind a suicide note in which she blamed her boyfriend and his mother. Her parents and two brothers were not at home when the incident took place. Her family said they were not aware of her romantic involvement until they read her suicide note.

As per the FIR, the accused and the deceased had been in a relationship for the past one year, after they met at work. The accused, who practises another religion, had promised to marry her, but his mother was opposed to it and convinced her son to get out of the relationship.

A police official from Saki Naka police station, who did not want to be named, said: “We are verifying the allegations made by the victim’s father. We have asked him to furnish all evidence he has to back his allegations. We have her suicide note as well. We will decide the further course of action based on what comes out in our investigation.”