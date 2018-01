After Kamala Mills blaze, another fire in Mumbai: 4 dead, 5 injured in Marol

Four people, including two children, died and five were seriously injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban Marol caught fire on Thursday morning, an official said.

“Mumbai Fire Brigade got call at 2:10 am about fire at the fourth floor of Ground plus Mamoon Manzil building at Marol in Andheri East. Our fire brigade personnel along with the fire fighting system and ambulance reached at the spot at 2:34 am and swung into action to douse the fire,” said an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC.

“Firemen covered the fire from all side at 4:20 am. A total of nine people were injured of which four were declared brought dead by the nearby hospital,” said an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC.

#WATCH: Visuals of fire that broke out at Maimoon building in #Mumbai's Marol in the late night hours and claimed four lives. Situation now under control pic.twitter.com/nLp0zL9rdU — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

He said that five people have received burn injuries and are admitted in Holy Spirit hospital.

Their condition is stable, he added.

The deceased were identified as: Sakina A Kapasi (14), Mohsin A Kapasi (10), Tasleem A Kapasi (42) and a senior citizen, Dawood Ali Kapasi (80).

The cause of fire is not known yet and will be ascertained after an investigation into the incident, the official said.

The fire comes less than a week after 14 people were killed in a fire that broke out in the Kamala Mills compound.