Five injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five persons from Bhandup in Mumbai suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in was hit by a dumper on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday night.

According to the police, the people had gone to Khopoli for some personal work in the afternoon. After finishing work, they were returning home around 10.30 pm when they met with the accident near Panvel.

“A dumper, which was also coming towards Mumbai, was moving parallel to the car on lane number 2. However, all of a sudden, ithe dumper changed lanes,” said a police officer from Panvel city police station.

“On seeing the dumper in front of it, the car driver lost its control and ended up hitting it from the rear. All five people travelling in the car suffered injuries in the accident,” he said.

A few residents of the area rushed the injured to MGM hospital in Kamothe. They are still under observation there.

“The dumper, however, did not stop after the accident. We have registered a case against its driver. We are now trying to find it using CCTV cameras installed in the toll nakas,” another police officer said.