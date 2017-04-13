‘I’ve lost a family member’: Dog saves owner from intruder, dies of knife wound

A knife-wielding intruder barged into Sumiti Devendra’s house late in the night but Lucky came in the way. Sumiti escaped unhurt but a stab wound proved fatal for Lucky, who bled to death within minutes.

The 26-year-old Mumbai woman just can’t come to terms with losing her pet dog she got home a year ago to ward off loneliness after losing her mother.

“After her sudden death, I was lonely and sad when Lucky came into our life. Kids playing in the area had dropped him at my doorstep. As he was alone and walked into my house, I adopted him,” said Sumiti who lives in the Antop Hill area of the city with her brother.

On the night of April 2, she heard some noises and stepped out of her house close to Panchvati bakery in the area. She saw a neighbour, Venkatesh Devendra, arguing with his girlfriend Jyoti and her sister Rosy.

Sumiti Devendra had brought Lucky home last year after she lost her mother. (Pratik Salunke/HT photo)

“Their fight soon escalated and Venkatesh went to his home nearby and came back with a knife,” Sumiti said.

A terrified Rosy ran away and Sumiti, too, rushed indoors. Venkatesh still barged into her house. Sumiti pushed him out but he came at her with his knife.

“My dog barked and charged at him. Venkatesh stabbed him,” she said.

Venkatesh managed to escape, leaving a profusely bleeding Lucky behind.

Police were informed and Venkatesh arrested but that has done little to ease Sumiti’s sense of loss. She got Lucky 13 months ago when it was a pup.

“I was battling loneliness after my mother’s death when Lucky came into our lives... I named him Lucky as he was indeed very lucky for us. I have lost a family member... He was everything to me,” she said.