 On ground, on Twitter, Mumbai Police hailed as heroes amid heavy downpour | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 30, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

On ground, on Twitter, Mumbai Police hailed as heroes amid heavy downpour

Mumbai police garnered a lot of praise for its quick response and social outreach.

mumbai Updated: Aug 30, 2017 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Mumbai police garnered a lot of praise for its quick response to people stranded in floods.
Mumbai police garnered a lot of praise for its quick response to people stranded in floods. (Source: Twitter)

As Mumbai continued to brave heavy rains on Wednesday, the city’s police came in for praise over their initiatives to help stranded residents and quick social media outreach.

The Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account has been active during the downpour, tweeting helpful information about traffic snarls, roads to avoid as well as precautions that citizens should take.

The @MumbaiPolice repeatedly tweeted asking people to reach out to them in case they are stuck or couldn’t locate a family member or friend.

In one case, the police responded to a man’s tweet about his diabetic father who was stranded without a phone, while in another, they reached out to a woman who had tweeted about her brother. In both cases, the police made contact with the family members and ensured the safety of the stranded person.

The police’s prompt action was praised by many, including tycoon Anand Mahindra, who reflected on how technology was enhancing public service.

Not only Mahindra, the police’s stellar performance and timely updates earned them laurels from the common man as well as the famous. The official Twitter account became a steady stream of accurate information for people left high and dry.

Mumbai’s police commissioner also tweeted praise for his force, lauding their efforts.

On Twitter, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar praised the police’s efforts.

more from mumbai
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you