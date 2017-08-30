On ground, on Twitter, Mumbai Police hailed as heroes amid heavy downpour

As Mumbai continued to brave heavy rains on Wednesday, the city’s police came in for praise over their initiatives to help stranded residents and quick social media outreach.

The Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account has been active during the downpour, tweeting helpful information about traffic snarls, roads to avoid as well as precautions that citizens should take.

The @MumbaiPolice repeatedly tweeted asking people to reach out to them in case they are stuck or couldn’t locate a family member or friend.

In one case, the police responded to a man’s tweet about his diabetic father who was stranded without a phone, while in another, they reached out to a woman who had tweeted about her brother. In both cases, the police made contact with the family members and ensured the safety of the stranded person.

We have contacted your brother. We are providing him assistance. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

The police’s prompt action was praised by many, including tycoon Anand Mahindra, who reflected on how technology was enhancing public service.

A good & hopeful note to end the day with...Technology enhancing public service.. https://t.co/sCE9HxBqCg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017

Not only Mahindra, the police’s stellar performance and timely updates earned them laurels from the common man as well as the famous. The official Twitter account became a steady stream of accurate information for people left high and dry.

Mumbai’s police commissioner also tweeted praise for his force, lauding their efforts.

Proud to lead a force of dedicated officers & men, who delivered to the best of their abilities & lend Mumbaikars an assuring hand pic.twitter.com/J4S9bN3DaG — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 30, 2017

On Twitter, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar praised the police’s efforts.

Requesting to follow @MumbaiPolice for continuous updates on overall situation in #Mumbai due to #MumbaiRains . — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 29, 2017

Heavy rains predicted. Pls get back home & stay safe. Kudos to @MumbaiPolice & others who are out trying to ease the situation. #MumbaiRains — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2017

congratulations and well done Mumbai Police .. !!???????? https://t.co/fIwEgvDTV2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2017

A big salute to the @MumbaiPolice — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017