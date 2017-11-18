Pune celebrates social innovations

The fifth National Conference on Social Innovation saw 18 innovators presenting 18 unique and innovative ideas on the first day of the conference, with each innovation aiming to bring a positive impact and enhance the convenience and affordability of the end user. The two-day conference is being held at Yashada in Baner from 10 am onwards.

The fifth edition of the National Conference on Social Innovation (NCSI), hosted by Pune International Centre (PIC), was inaugurated on Friday by human resource and development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar.

Present on the occasion were eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, president of PI; Vijay Kelkar, renowned economist and vice-president of PIC and Jayant Umranikar, chairman of International Longevity Centre, India (ILCI), among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said, “The government aims to create an environment to boost innovation. Presently, we are lacking in innovation and efforts are being made to encourage it in all sectors.”

As part of the conference, the seventh Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award was presented to Dr Navin Khanna for his affordable and effective dengue test kit. Dr Khanna’s affordable ‘Dengue Day 1 test’ kit can detect dengue fever within 15 minutes from day one itself. It can differentiate between primary and secondary dengue virus infections, which is vital for the clinical management of dengue infected patients.

This unique kit can also detect the presence of the virus in a mosquito. The kit is now a market leader in India and has captured more than 80 per cent of the market share, with all southern states in India purchasing the kits in bulk, under the government of India rate contract. More than six million tests were sold in 2016 alone. This test kit is now being exported to other countries too.

Javadekar appreciated the work done by Dr Navin Khanna and all the other innovators presenting their ideas. He presented certificates and felicitated all innovators sharing their unique innovations at the conference.

After receiving the award, Dr Khanna said that in 26 years, this is the first time that someone has recognised his contribution which is very encouraging.

Sharing his views, Dr Raghunath Mashelkar said, “Social innovation has to lead to inclusion. Hence, connecting the urban and the rural through innovation is very important. Innovation in all sectors is the need of the hour. Today India is leading in dengue deaths. Considering this, Dr Khanna’s affordable ‘Dengue Day 1 test’ kit is a very important innovation.”

Today’s Highlights

The second day of the conference will have sessions like CSR Resources for Social Enterprise by Vinayak Kelkar, Legal and Financial Aspects by advocate Manoj Wadekar and Social Enterprise Ecosystem in India by National Innovation Foundation by Mr Tushar Garg. It would be held at MCCIA from 10 am onwards.