Sanaya Irani says what we already knew: I am a better dancer than my husband

Actor Sanaya Irani, who is currently seen as a contestant alongside her husband Mohit Sehgal on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, says she considers herself a better dancer than him.

“I am a non-dancer. When I was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, its judges used to say that a non-dancer came into the finals. But now I find this funny that suddenly in Nach Baliye, people are calling me a dancer,” Sanaya told IANS in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Still, I consider myself a non-dancer. It’s just that I am a better dancer than Mohit. I feel it will take time for us to understand each other’s dance. It’s hard, but it’s amazing how our bodies are tuning slowly yet steadily,” she added.

Sanaya said Mohit is working hard on his dancing skills for the Star Plus show.

“I have better knowledge of music and rhythm than Mohit. He has less knowledge in dance, but he is working hard. I am very happy that with every week he is improving his skills. It is difficult for him. Still, I feel he will learn it for sure,” she said.

Sanaya, who married Mohit in January 2016, says the two were offered Nach Baliye a couple of times in the past.

Sanaya and Mohit posing for pictures. (Twitter)

“We were being offered Nach Baliye since last four or five years, but due to work commitments we were not able to become a part of it. I don’t want to do two things together. This time also there were a few date issues. However, somehow we managed to make time and decided to do this show,” she said.

“Nach Baliye 8” also features celebrity couples like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya; Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Abigail Jain and Sanam Johar; and Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyya.

The show is being judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri.

