Budget 2017: FM Arun Jaitley announces increased funding for scheduled castes

The government increased the funds allocated for scheduled castes by a third in its Union budget presentation on Wednesday, a move that might help the BJP in upcoming assembly elections in five states.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a spike in the allocation for Dalits up from Rs 38,800 crore to Rs 52,000 crore and said many new enterprises had been set up under the Stand Up India programme, aimed at helping women, Dalit and tribal entrepreneurs.

The increased allocation might help the BJP in state polls that begin from February 4, especially in Punjab – where Dalits make up a third of the population – and in crucial Uttar Pradesh, where scheduled castes can make a difference in at least 100 seats.

The party has long been seen as hostile to Dalits and faced protests last year after the death of Hyderabad PhD student Rohith Vemula and the flogging of four scheduled caste men in Gujarat’s Una by alleged cow vigilantes.

