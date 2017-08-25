Donald Trump retweets meme that shows him ‘eclipsing’ Barack Obama’s face
A meme, retweeted by Donald Trump, shows a smiling US President in a series of images gradually blocking his predecessor Barack Obama’s face.world Updated: Aug 25, 2017 15:32 IST
United State President Donald Trump has retweeted a meme that shows him “eclipsing” his predecessor Barack Obama.
The meme, retweeted by Trump on Thursday, shows a smiling US President in a series of images gradually blocking Obama’s face.
The tweet was posted by Jerry Travone, who describes himself as a “proud Trump supporter” on Twitter.
The meme was titled “the best eclipse ever”.
Trump has been criticised in the past for the tone of his tweets. He had recently tweeted a mock video of himself punching a man with a CNN logo super-imposed on his face.
The video had drawn criticism from CNN and social media users.