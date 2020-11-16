A slimmer Ganesh sweats it out in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:48 IST

National Award-winning choreographer Ganesh Acharya is enjoying his stint as an actor. Seen in a slimmer avatar after losing 98 kgs, he is currently shooting for ‘Dehati Disco’ on the outskirts of Lucknow where he plays the leading role.

“It has been a working Diwali this time but it’s a happy feeling that we are able to work during the unlock phase. For us work is ‘puja’ (worship), so it’s a good omen to work on auspicious days. Since I was in Lucknow, I called my entire family here for festival,” says the ABCD actor.

Earlier weighing 200 kgs, he has now come down to 102 kgs and is sweating it out to shed more kilos. “A lot of hard work has gone in it. Combination of three-hour of gym workout, aquatic regime, exercise and diet has made it all possible. I have been working on it for over a year but this lockdown gave a golden opportunity to work more on it and made it possible. Hum industry wale pagal hote hain, isliye kuch bhi kar jate hain.”

Talking of his fat to fit avatar, he says, “Many years back, I did a film ‘Hey Bro’ for which I had gained weight. Now, for this role, I am giving my best.”

As he plays the leading role in the film, he says, “This is a very different kind of film. Unlike my comic roles, this is a much serious role, action and dance. I play a father who has a 10-year-old son. It’s a dance film based on Hindustani ‘kala’ (art form). Since I have directed films as well, all those experiences I am utilising in my role.”

Acharya has earlier choreographed for ‘Bullet Raja’ and ‘Jolly LLB2’ in Lucknow. “This time we were able to find a beautiful village and the location that we were looking for. In his corona phase, even with big cast and crew, we are able to work so freely maintaining social distancing which is the need of the hour.”

In the unlock phase he choreographed for Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bell Bottom’ in Scotland for a month. His song in ‘Laxmii’ did well and his upcoming films are ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Bhuj’, ‘Toofan’ and ‘Bell Bottom’.