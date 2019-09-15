Reward of Rs 25,000 on absconding cops accused of rape

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:55 IST

The Mathura police have declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the arrest of two absconding cops wanted in a case of rape.

A case was registered against Dharmendra Giri (from GRP Agra Fort) and Aakash Pawar (from Intelligence unit in Agra) at the Kotwali police station for allegedly raping a woman from Kyrgyzstan who was living in India for the past 22 years after marrying a man in Bisawar area of Hathras, said cops.

SSP (Mathura) Shalab Mathur confirmed that a reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared on the arrest of these two cops who were last posted in Agra, but were absconding after a case was registered in Mathura a week ago.

The victim had complained that she was blackmailed when she used to contact the cops for extension of visa she held. She had lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station in Mathura.

The woman alleged that the cops had taken her to Lucknow for extension of visa and began blackmailing her on the basis of an objectionable video that the duo made. The cops allegedly raped her on the pretext of blackmailing her for the video, she said.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 19:45 IST