Building a global urban narrative

For a civilisation that some experts suggest dates back eight millennia, four years represent only 0.2% of its history. Yet, in the four years since 2015, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s government has been able to start a process that is inspired by our civilisational heritage and paves the way for an even more prosperous future. It is our civilisation that had first given the world well-planned urban settlements, equipped with clean water supply and scientific drainage and waste systems. It is reassuring to recall this today as we observe the four-year anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and the Smart Cities Mission. We are at once reclaiming our lost glories and laying the foundation of a New India by 2022, ready to be a developed nation on its 100th anniversary in 2047.

Before detailing each of these flagship missions, it is important to appreciate the context in which they were realised.

It was a sad indictment of our policymaking ecosystem that it took so long to recognise the fruits of urban development. I have said so on numerous public platforms that the urban space in India was subject to criminal neglect. PM Modi recognised this neglect and carved out an opportunity; he realised that planned urbanisation was a win-win proposition for economic growth and upward social mobility.

Thus were bornthe three flagship programmatic interventions: PMAY, AMRUT, and Smart Cities Mission in June 2015. Each of these interventions has its specific mandate, objectives, and targets. Yet, the outcomes of one are directly linked to the progress of the other, ensuring a comprehensive approach to development.

The promise of delivering a home to each Indian under PMAY — in which the title of the house is in the name of the lady of the house or cojointly; and where each home has a toilet, a kitchen, water supply, and scientific waste management — provides a family a dignified life. Of the one crore homes we have to build by 2022, 81 lakh have already been sanctioned, 48 lakh grounded, and 26 lakh handed over to the beneficiaries. I urge the sceptics of the scheme to visit one of the families who received such a home. It will remove any and all doubts, for the stories they tell of their lifestyle now and prior to receiving the home are remarkable. I am confident that the sanctioning of one crore homes will be completed by the end of this year and all homes will be handed over to the beneficiaries by the end of 2021, one year ahead of the target date.

AMRUT is providing water tap connections, sewerage treatment, storm water drainage, green spaces, and non-motorised transport to 500 cities with populations of over 100,000, directly benefiting 60% of our urban population. In addition, it provides an opportunity for skilling labour; empowering state governments and urban local bodies; and institutionalising processes that heretofore were restricted to elite sections, while those without means were subject to exploitation. Like PMAY, AMRUT too goes beyond building infrastructure: it provides the basic necessities of health and hygiene, and safeguards the interests of vulnerable sections of society.

The 100 Smart Cities Mission, of which 90 are greenfield cities, leverages technological advancement to deliver public goods and services that are critical to urban living. A total of 5,151 projects at a cost of over Rs 205,000 crore cover a vast gamut of sectors, including public transport, sanitation, water, waste management, security, safety, public spaces, inclusive housing, emergency response, sustainable energy, and e-governance. These projects are predicated on Information and Communication technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things, allowing state and local governments to extract the maximum out of their financial, human, and other resources. All 100 cities today have established their respective Special Purpose Vehicles. 896 projects worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore have been completed and another 1,895 projects worth Rs 75,000 crore are under implementation. Already, 16 Integrated Command and Control Centres are in operation and, by December 2019, this number will reach 70. These centres allow civic agencies to track delivery of various urban services on a real time basis and respond to any challenges within seconds. The impact on human security is already being felt — just to give one example, the rate of crime in Rajkot is down by 18% due to its citywide surveillance network.

The transformation in India’s urban landscape in the past four years can be summarised by one simple statistic. Between 2004 and 2014, investment in urban areas amounted to approximately Rs 150,000 crore. Between 2015 and 2019, this number increased six timesto around Rs 900,000 crore. It is the first time in Indian history that urban centres are getting the attention they deserve. This has translated in India undertaking the largest planned urbanisation programme in the world. And once India gets its urban story, which I am convinced we will under the leadership of PM Modi, we will provide a template for other nations to follow. India’s urban narrative is, therefore, set to become, once again, the urban narrative of the world.

Hardeep S Puri is Union minister for housing and urban affairs (IC); civil aviation (IC); and minister of State for commerce and industry

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 19:55 IST