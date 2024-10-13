Delhi HC authorises posthumous use of cryopreserved semen for reproduction: A landmark decision on reproductive rights

In a landmark verdict, the Delhi high court has granted the parents of a deceased 30-year-old man the right to use his cryopreserved semen for posthumous reproduction. The ruling allows the sexagenarian couple to fulfil their son's wish to continue his legacy, a decision that marks significant progress in the legal recognition of reproductive rights and estate law.

Justice Prathiba M Singh’s detailed judgment not only addressed the legal and ethical dimensions of posthumous reproduction but also underscored the evolving understanding of biological material as property within Indian law.

What is posthumous reproduction?

Posthumous reproduction refers to the process of conceiving a child using Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) with the genetic material of a deceased individual. This typically involves stored sperm, eggs or embryos. In recent years, as cryopreservation technology has advanced, the ethical and legal issues surrounding the use of genetic material after death have come to the forefront. For the parents in this case, having a grandchild using their son's semen represents a continuation of his life and legacy.

The case: A parents' wish for a legacy

The deceased individual, a 30-year-old man diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in June 2020, cryopreserved his semen at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi before beginning chemotherapy. His doctors advised this step to ensure that he would have the option to father a child after treatment, as chemotherapy often leads to infertility. Unfortunately, the man passed away, leaving behind preserved genetic material but no will or explicit documentation regarding his wishes for posthumous reproduction. His parents, grieving the loss, approached the hospital, hoping to use his semen to have a grandchild through surrogacy. However, the hospital refused to release the samples without a formal court order, prompting the parents to seek legal intervention.

HC rules semen and reproductive material as “property” under Indian law

In her 84-page judgment, justice Singh extended the definition of “property” to include reproductive materials such as semen and ova, asserting that genetic materials are part of an individual’s biological estate. This interpretation broadens the legal understanding of property and inheritance laws in India, where estates are traditionally associated with physical assets.

Justice Singh explained: “A sperm sample constitutes as ‘property’ or an ‘estate’ of an individual, as it can be used for the purposes of procreation, leading to the birth of a child. It can also be used for the purposes of providing fertility to infertile people. It can also be donated for the purpose of enabling a woman to conceive. Thus, sperm samples constitute property or an estate. In the case of a person who is deceased, it is part of the individual’s biological material just like the human corpse or its organs.”

By treating reproductive material as property, the court acknowledged that it could be transferred to legal heirs. Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, the parents, in the absence of a spouse or children, are designated as Class-I heirs, granting them a claim over their son’s estate, including his cryopreserved semen.

Consent and legal considerations

One key point of contention was whether posthumous reproduction could proceed in the absence of explicit consent from the deceased. Both the Union health ministry and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital argued that Indian law, including the ART Act, does not cover the posthumous use of genetic materials. However, justice Singh clarified that, under current Indian law, there is no prohibition on posthumous reproduction if there is reasonable evidence of the deceased's intent.

“Thus, in the opinion of this Court, under the prevailing Indian law, there is no prohibition against posthumous reproduction if the consent of the sperm owner or egg owner can be demonstrated. In the absence of a spouse, the question arises: is there any prohibition on posthumous reproduction under the existing law? The answer is clearly in the negative,” the judgment held.

In this case, the fact that the son had cryopreserved his semen on medical advice was interpreted as implicit consent, as it demonstrated his intent to have biological offspring in the future. The decision reflected a recognition of implied consent based on the preservation of genetic material, thereby filling a gap in the Indian legal system.

Ethical and social implications of the ruling

The court’s ruling raises significant ethical considerations related to reproductive rights, personal autonomy and the roles of biological parents in making decisions on behalf of their deceased children.

The hospital argued that they should not be bound by state mandates as a private institution, and thus not subject to directives under Article 12 of the Constitution, which applies to state actors.

However, justice Singh highlighted that handling human reproductive materials involves public interest and transcends private contractual boundaries. “Questions relating to the freezing of semen samples and their release to legal heirs of individuals who provided such samples undoubtedly constitute a public function, thereby bringing the Hospital’s actions or inactions within the scope of Article 12 of the Constitution of India,” she declared.

This statement emphasises that matters of reproduction and lineage carry ethical, social, and legal weight, obliging institutions to act in a way that respects individual rights and societal values.

The ruling underscores the need for comprehensive legal reform in India to address the complexities of posthumous reproduction. Although the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, regulate ART practices and surrogacy, they do not address the use of reproductive material after death.

The court’s recognition of reproductive material as property and permitting its use by heirs has opened the door to potential legislative updates, which might help bridge the gap between technological advances in fertility and current legal protections for reproductive autonomy.

The judgment has effectively challenged traditional views of inheritance, broadening the scope to include biological material as a meaningful and valuable part of a deceased person's legacy. By supporting the right of parents to continue their son's lineage, the constitutional court has recognised a deep human desire for continuity, thereby respecting the role of the family in preserving the legacy and honouring loved ones who have passed away.

Justice Singh’s ruling not only provides relief and closure to the parents who wished to honour their son's legacy but also contributes to an evolving legal landscape.

The high court's decision will likely influence future cases involving reproductive rights, property and inheritance law. The classification of genetic material as “property” sets a new precedent for other courts in India. Additionally, the judgment may lead to greater public and legislative awareness of the need for clear guidelines on posthumous reproduction, particularly for individuals who die intestate or without a will.