Don’t just criticise the police. They’re constrained

analysis

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:03 IST

Modern policing in a democratic society is based on “policing by consent”. This acknowledges the importance of public cooperation for the effective functioning of the force. Naturally, such cooperation is negated when the police use physical force against the public. Such action negates the principle of “minimum force” that makes it clear that the police cannot take on the role of the judiciary or the State in punishing the guilty.

The last few weeks have seen scores of police-public confrontations across India due to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. At least 25 protesters have been reportedly killed and many more injured. Large numbers of police personnel have also been injured.

The anti-CAA protests, which have seen the extensive participation of young people, have raised three questions: One, can India’s police force manage mass agitations that have the potential for sporadic violence? Second, whether the police leadership is acting as “servants of the law, and no one but the law”? And, third, whether the police response against protesters has been professional and unbiased?

The need to insulate the police’s leadership from extra-legal pressure, to build up specialist capacity in areas such as maintaining public order, and to ensure accountability for misuse of authority are repeated whenever recommendations are made to improve policing in India.

Incremental changes have taken place, but by-and-large, the status quo prevails. Meanwhile, in most states, the armed police are over-deployed, poorly led and under-equipped, while the civil police are understaffed and thinly spread on the ground. However, the Central Armed Police Forces are now million-strong and well resourced. Compare the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police. While both have more or less the same number of personnel, the UP Police’s budget of ~17,000 crore is 25% less than that of the CRPF, though its personnel remains on call 24x7, and their expected deliverables are complex, and under constant public scrutiny. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalions of the CRPF are well-trained, competently led, and equipped with the state-of-the-art anti-riot equipment. But they are deployed sparingly, unlike the UP Police.

In states, both the armed and the civil police suffer from severe training deficiencies. Concepts such as work-life balance are absent for their personnel. Scientific research to upgrade policing methods is negligible when compared with other domains such as defence or health.

The National Police Mission is yet to get off the block, whereas as the National Health Mission with funding of ~35,000 crores has made a huge difference. The Modernisation of Police Fund has a meagre budget of ~ 3,000 crores per year, and it is restricted to infrastructure and logistics. Even these limited funds are spent mostly by the central police forces, and not the states. To those asserting that the Centre cannot intervene to meet the needs of the state police forces, since “policing and public order” are on the state’s list of the Constitution, I can only point out that training and research are in the Union List (Entry 65).

As a citizen, I too deplore the use of excessive force by individual police personnel in a misguided effort to suppress the agitation. There are no compensations for lives lost. An impartial inquiry is needed into each incident, with an action taken against delinquents and restitution to victims.

At the same time, as a former police officer, I am concerned about the safety of policemen deployed to tackle violent public order situations, because they are inadequately equipped and poorly trained.

The United Nations guidelines call for developing a range of weapons and ammunition that would enable a “differentiated” use of force in varied situations, including less-lethal weapons to limit fatalities. Self-Loading Rifles or other combat firearms are not designed for dispersing mobs. Police personnel sent to face mobs need to be equipped with shields, helmets, and body-protectors.

Without adequate training to function in formations, you cannot expect controlled use of force while dispersing violent mobs. And it is only with better intelligence on public mood and prior outreach to community leaders that protests can function as a safety valve essential in a democratic polity.

The number of people killed in police firing in India is a fraction of the 1,000 killed annually by police action in the United States. Yet our police needs to remake the image of being “lathiyals” (baton-wielders) , a legacy of colonial times. Winning public support is essential to transform the police and meet the aspirations of a 21st century India. And this can happen only if the police image is that of a professional and impartial force, which protect the people and uphold the rule of law.

Jayanto N Choudhury retired as DG, NSG. He was earlier DGP Assam before which he served with the Intelligence Bureau, in NE states and Bengal

The views expressed are personal